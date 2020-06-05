Beyoncé and Solange Share Demands for Justice

Beyoncé Calls for Fans to Be “Aligned and Focused,” as Solange Demands Justice for Breonna Taylor

The powerhouse sister duo both called fans to action in moving social media posts.

Beyoncé and Solange are once again using their platforms to encourage fans to carry on the fight for the Black Lives Matter movement.

In a recent Instagram post, Beyoncé shared a picture of thousands of people filling the streets for a protest. “The world came together for George Floyd,” the text on the photo read. “We know there is a long road ahead. Let’s remain aligned and focused in our call for real justice.”

Meanwhile, Solange took to Twitter yesterday afternoon to question why the police officers who shot and killed Breonna Taylor, a Black woman, in her own home have yet to be arrested or charged.

!!!!!!! When are the arrest and charges happening ?!?! https://t.co/ZTSEB6Vb4h — solange knowles (@solangeknowles) June 3, 2020

Her original tweet from the end of May read, “Ayo @louisvillemayor @GovAndyBeshear When the fuck are y’all going to arrest and charge Breonna Taylor’s murderers ?!? Why are Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankinson & Myles Cosgrove still roaming freely & still being payed while y’all try to protect the blood on y’all’s hands?”

She retweeted the post, adding, “!!!!!!! When are the arrest and charges happening ?!?!”

Protests have spread across the globe following the police killing of George Floyd, a Black man who died in Minneapolis after an officer pinned him down and knelt on his neck for several minutes.