Ashlee Simpson Reveals Gender of Baby

The 35-year-old singer revealed the gender of her third child with her Instagram followers on Thursday by sharing a video of how she and her family found out. Ashlee and husband Evan Ross have a 4-year-old daughter, Jagger, together, and she also has an 11-year-old son, Bronx, with her ex-husband, Pete Wentz.

View this post on Instagram

💙💙💙🙏🏼💙💙💙

A post shared by Ashlee Simpson Ross (@ashleesimpsonross) on

In the video, Ashlee has her kids help her cut a cake and upon seeing blue, Evan shouts, “It’s a boy!”

Overwhelmed with happiness, the pregnant star let’s her daughter know that she’ll soon be a big sister.

Ashlee also shared her pregnancy news last month with her fans on Instagram. “We are pregnant and we are so excited to share it with everyone. Baby #3 ♥,” she captioned a selfie of her and Evan, 31, holding a pregnancy test.

Back in 2018, ET spoke with the couple about the possibility of expanding their family. “Definitely more kids in the future,” Ashlee said at the time. “Well, a kid, another kid.”

“I want five more, she said one more,” Evan quipped. Ashlee chimed in, “I’m like, take it one at a time.”

Get Daily Updates to Inbox!

Signup now and receive an email once I publish new content.

I agree to have my personal information transfered to MailChimp ( more information )

We will never give away, trade or sell your email address. You can unsubscribe at any time.

You may also like

Hollywood Star Nicholas Cage targeted in Fraud Lawsuit. AGAIN!

Alex R.

Kim Kardashian Doesn’t Trust Kylie Jenner

Alex Jane

Oscars 2015: Lady Gaga Dress Took 25 People 1600 Hours to Embroider

Alex Jane
profile pic url

@womenzmag

114 Followers
Follow
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign