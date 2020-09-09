Armie Hammer Gets Handsy With Jessica Ciencin Henriquez – Pics Inside

Actor Armie Hammer has been paired up with several people since his split from Elizabeth Chambers. While rumours were rift about him dating Rumer Willis, his recent outing has a different story to tell. The actor was photographed on a lunch date with Jessica Ciencin Henriquez.

Armie and Josh Lucas’ ex-wife were recently snapped enjoying a rather romantic lunch date at Osteria Mamma in Los Angeles, California. But what happened during their lunch-time caught our attention.

At one point, the actor was clicked with his hand on Jessica’s thigh while she appeared to be playing with his ear.

The duo chose casual and simple attire for this cosy lunch date. Armie Hammer wore a black T-shirt and had a black-with-white prints bandana around his neck.

The actor completed his look with a pair of brown sunglasses. Jessica Ciencin Henriquez looked stunning in a white spaghetti straps sundress. The high slit up one leg was the high light of the outfit.

Talking about Armie Hammer’s love life, Armie and Elizabeth Chambers recently parted ways. The couple were married for around ten years and share two kids.

They announced their split via a joint statement reading, “It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage.”

Post his split, Armie was paired with actress Rumer Willis. The news of this alleged relationship surfaced after the two were spotted walking arm-in-arm last week. But a source has allegedly claimed that the actor is single and not dating anyone currently.