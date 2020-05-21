Ariana Grande shares Heartfelt Note on Instagram

Ariana Grande’s heart is with those affected by the Manchester Arena bombing. The 26-year-old pop star took to her Instagram story on Wednesday to share a heartfelt message about the tragedy, which occurred nearly three years ago.

“I want to take a moment to acknowledge and send my love to everyone that is feeling the sadness and tremendous heaviness of the anniversary coming up this week,” Grande wrote, “not a day goes by that this doesn’t affect u and all of us still. i will be thinking of u all week and weekend.”

“My heart, thoughts, prayers are with u always,” she concluded, adding a black heart and a bee emoji.

On May 22, 2017, a bomber detonated a device just outside Manchester Arena, killing 22 and injuring another 139.

The following month, Grande hosted the One Love Manchester benefit concert, where stars like Justin Bieber, Pharrell Williams, Little Mix, Mac Miller, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, The Black Eyed Peas, Liam Gallagher and more performed. Through the Red Cross, the event raised millions of dollars for the victims and their families.

Grande returned to Manchester for the first time in two years in August 2019 to perform at the Manchester Pride event at Mayfield Depot.

In March, Hashem Abedi, the younger brother of Manchester Arena bomber Salman Abedi, was convicted of 22 counts of murder, one count of attempted murder encompassing the remaining injured, and one count of conspiring with his brother to cause explosions.

The judge reportedly said that Hashem would be sentenced at a later date so that victims’ families could have the opportunity to attend. The judge also said victim impact statements would be collected.