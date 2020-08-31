Are Kylie Jenner and Fai Khadra dating? Here’s truth

Rumors have it Kylie Jenner and Fai Khadra are dating after the self-made billionaire shared a couple of cozy photos with Kendall Jenner’s pal.

In the photos, Kylie Jenner and Fai Khadra looked like a couple as the 23-year-old reality star rested her head on his chest. In another snap, Khadra seemed to lay his hand on her hip.

Jenner and Khadra’s intriguing post

As expected, the post gathered a lot of comments from friends and fans alike.

“Living for this,” Kourtney Kardashian’s new BFF Addison Rae commented.

Sofia Richie, who recently broke up with Scott Disick, also left fire and heart-eyes emojis on the comment section. Khadra himself left sparkling emojis.

It was not the first time that Kylie and Khadra cuddled up. He was also close to other members of the KarJenner family, like Kendall and Kourtney.

Hence, it might not be impossible that things would heat up between the two.

Some even compared their possible new romance to her relationship with her baby daddy, Travis Scott.

“It’s OK, Travis,” one fan said.

Debunking the romance rumors about Kylie Jenner

So, is there something brewing between the two? TMZ stressed Kylie might have suggested that she had a thing with Khadra, but she was a “very much single woman.”

Sources close to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star confirmed to the publication she was not dating Khadra.

Amid the romance rumors, they were only “very good friends” and had been part of each other’s social circle.

Before the controversial photos emerged, the insiders revealed Kylie and Khadra also went to Utah with friends earlier this summer.

They were good friends, and Khadra was even Kendall’s non-date date in Santa Monica in October. He was also seen with Kourtney in 2018, sparking another dating rumor after the mother-of-three only had split from Younes Bendhima at the time.

Hence, Kylie remained single until today, not dating anyone, and in a co-parenting relationship with Scott.

Reconciliation rumors with Scott

Amid the speculations between Kylie and Khadra, the Kylie Cosmetics founder sparked reconciliation rumors with Scott.

The two share a 2-year-old kid, Stormi. They also often flirt in Instagram comments and gush about each other on social media.

They recently shared a hotel room when they went on a family getaway in Montecito, California, with their daughter.

“[They] looked like a couple,” an eyewitness who saw the two told In Touch. “I saw Travis and Kylie at the Rosewood Miramar Beach hotel on Friday. They left on Saturday.”

Allegedly, the two were only in the hotel room the whole time they were there.

“The nanny and the bodyguard brought Stormi out to the beach, but apart from that, they never left the room,” the insider continued.

Anyhow, Kylie Jenner has yet to confirm if she has rekindled her romance with Travis Scott or not.