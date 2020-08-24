Truth About Antonio Banderas And Melanie Griffith Getting Back Together

Last summer, a tabloid reported Antonio Banderas was considering dumping his girlfriend for his ex-wife, Melanie Griffith.

Antonio Banderas Wanted Melanie Griffith Back?

365 days ago, OK!, purported Antonio Banderas was still in love with Melanie Griffith. The outlet maintained the Spanish actor was “unhappy” in his relationship with Nicole Kimpel, who is 20 years younger than him, and believed that Griffith “was the one who got away.”

A supposed friend of the actor was reported saying, “The older Antonio gets, the happier he is to just stay home and watch a movie. On the other hand, Nicole is always ready at the drop of the hat to fly off on some exciting adventure.”

This so-called pal further contended Banderas “always held a torch” for his former wife and it became more evident as the two were approaching their golden years.

“Those close to him believe the exes could end up spending their senior years together,” added the supposed insider. Whomever this insider clearly had no idea what they were talking about.

Antonio’s Current Love Life

Additionally, the story is a year old and Banderas is still with Kimpel. Not too long ago, the Desperado star spoke about Kimpel and how she “saved his life” after the actor suffered a heart attack in 2019.

If Banderas was “unhappy” in the relationship, we’re certain he wouldn’t make such a remark like that. Plus, this isn’t the first OK! incorrectly alleged former celebrity couples were getting back together.

OK! Has Made These Claims Before

Recently, we busted the tabloid for falsely claiming Ryan Seacrest rekindled his relationship with Julianne Hough.

The magazine contended after Seacrest and Hough ended their respective relationships with Shana Taylor and Brooks Laich that the two ere giving their romance another shot. A supposed insider even alleged the two went on a vacation together in celebration of their reunion.

Last year, the same magazine asserted Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were having “low-key” dinners together. The outlet maintained the former spouses were rendezvousing at Aniston’s house and were talking about what went wrong in their marriage.