Angeline Jolie VS Nicole Poturalski: Uncanny Resemblance Between Brad Pitt’s Love Interests!

Brad Pitt is in love again. Which makes us realize that there are weird kind of events taking place in his life. On one hand, he is fighting a legal battle against Angelina Jolie which is in a soup in itself. On the other hand, he’s vacationing with Nicole Poturalski in the same estate he bought with his ex-wife. But what is grabbing headlines today is something rather unusual.

Viewers have noticed an uncanny resemblance between Nicole and Angelina. Everybody is aware of the fashionista the Maleficent actress is. Each time she appears at the red carpet, she makes heads turn like never before. Nicole too is a model by profession. So, she exactly knows how to raise the temperatures.

There’s a certain picture of Angelina Jolie from the Maleficent promotions that’s going viral. It was actually for a photocall in Rome, Italy. Brad Pitt’s ex-wife wore a beautiful butterfly top. She donned it with black trousers. What fans loved the most is that she had a no-makeup look and flaunted her natural beauty like a queen.

Nicole Poturalski has a flawless skin too. On one of the occasions, the beauty was seen donning a simple avatar too. She wore a lacy lavender and white top. Her wavy hair and the big smile looked so similar to that of Angelina Jolie. Many went onto call her a younger version of Brad Pitt’s former partner.

Furthermore, in the latest pictures shared by Nicole, fans were convinced about the same. She wore a black crop top, grey blazer and matching pants as she posed for the camera. From the plumpy lips to her hair and wide smile, the uncanny resemblance is totally visible.

Check it out for yourselves below:

Is that why Brad Pitt is dating Nicole Poturalski? Only he knows!