Angelina Jolie’s WHOPPING Salary For Maleficent Will Turn You Into A Jealous Witch!

Angelina Jolie has over the years turned out to be a credible star. The actress time and again is under the limelight. Whether it is her estranged relation with Brad Pitt or her 6 children – fans want to know about it all. Fame delivers a great price for her. We’re going to unveil her Maleficent (2014) salary today. Scroll below.

Angelina joined the Disney film as the lead actress. She portrayed the role of Maleficent, Aurora’s (Elle Fanning) adoptive mother. Maleficent is the former ruler of the moors and a dark frey. The actress was a perfect fit for the role and the proof of it remained the critical acclaim.

Something to mention here is the fact that Angelina Jolie was returning to big screens post a break of 3 years. Her last film was Kung Fu Panda: Secrets Of The Masters were she landed her voice for the master tigress. Despite that, the paycheck did not see any effect.

Angelina Jolie’s Maleficent released in 2014 and witnessed a sequel, Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil. The actress was also an executive producer for the Disney Franchise. If reports are to be believed, she earned a whopping $33 million as the actress. The box office profits, her cut as a producer and everything else is just an added bonus.

When converted, the amount would come to around 249 crores. For the unversed, Beyonce earned around 189 crores ($25 million) in 2019 for The Lion King. While Angelina making that sum back in 2014, all we can say is we know who is the queen here!

Meanwhile, Angelina Jolie is currently spending the quarantine with her kids at her LA apartment. She is often making headlines regarding any update on her relationship with ex-husband, Brad Pitt.