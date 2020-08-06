Angelina Jolie Attempting to Bridge the Rift Between Brad Pitt and their Older Kids

Angelina Jolie is endeavoring to bring her family as one unit while supporting older children to reconcile with ex Brad Pitt.

A source near the couple spill the beans to Us Weekly, that Jolie “has been pushing for a reconciliation” between the [Troy Hunk] and their oldest kids: Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, and “to a lesser extent, Zahara, 15.

Then again, a second source revealed “there’s no sign this is often true, but it might be great if they were.”

Meanwhile, Pitt’s relationship with the oldest child Maddox has not been good since 2016 since they had an altercation on a flight.

“The relationship continues to be nonexistent,” a source said in July.

While Brad Pitt could be anxious to fix things up, the Maddox isn’t prepared for reconciliation yet, included the first source, “He’s clutching a great deal of outrage.”

Pitt and Jolie went separate ways in 2016, and furthermore share Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.