Did Angelina Jolie And Bradley Cooper Have A Romance ‘Brewing?’

Last year, a tabloid claimed there was a romance “brewing” between Angelina Jolie and Bradley Cooper. Gossip Cop looked into the story when it came out and found it to be false. We’re taking a look back at the bogus story 365 days later to see whose reporting was correct.

Brangelina 2.0?

Last summer, the tabloid, New Idea, claimed there was a new Hollywood couple on the rise. The magazine asserted Bradley Cooper was the new “Brad” in Angelina Jolie’s life and even used the term, “Brangelina 2.0” to describe the pair. The outlet’s narrative stated the two A-list stars were “enjoying each other’s company” at the time.

A Disneyland Romance?

The publication further stated Cooper and Jolie were both at Disneyland on August 23, 2019, with their respective children. While there was no evidence to suggest the two met up there and that it was probably a coincidence they were both there, New Idea asserted Cooper followed Jolie to the theme park in an attempt to get “closer” to her. The tabloid even used photos of the two to convey its narrative.

Regardless, the magazine had no other substantial proof that anything was happening between Cooper and Jolie and it was honestly just chance that they happened to be at the same place at the same time. Hundreds of celebrities have visited Disneyland with their children. That doesn’t mean one is “following” another in hopes to woo them. Gossip Cop also ran the story by a source close to Jolie who told us there wasn’t any romance blossoming between her and Cooper. Similarly, a source close to the Silver Linings Playbook actor said the article was “complete nonsense.”

Angelina Jolie’s Indecent Proposal

Since Jolie’s split from Brad Pitt, the tabloid had concocted several incorrect stories about the actress. Recently, the publication alleged Jolie rejected an “indecent proposal” from Tom Cruise. Playing on the name of the 1993 film, the outlet asserted Cruise was “looking for a fourth bride,” and had his eyes set on Jolie, but the actress turned him down. Gossip Cop busted the phony piece after finding no evidence to support its story.

Last July, the same tabloid alleged Pitt and Jolie’s eldest adopted son, Maddox, wanted sole guardianship of his siblings. The publication contended Maddox “saw the effect that Brad and Ange’s custody battle has had on the kids and he thinks this is the best way to protect them.” Gossip Cop pointed out that this wasn’t even possible since Maddox had left for college in South Korea when the bogus tale came out. It was just making things up as it went along, just as it was when it connected Cooper to Jolie.