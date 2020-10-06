Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s court battle for kids custody likely to take new turn

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s child custody hearing, which is expected  to commence today (October 5), seems to take a new turn amid his  alleged affair with German model Nicole Poturalski.

The ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ actor will reportedly demand 50-50 custody of his kids in court proceedings. The couple has six children – Maddox, Pax, Shiloh, Zahara, Vivienne and Knox.

A media outlet, citing source, reported: ‘Brad is asking for 50/50 custody to be put in place and stay in place,  while the ‘Maleficent’ actress wants to be fair when it comes to custody. She is very structured with the children.’

On the other hand, it’s also being reported that  Brad has high hopes [they can] try to make it work because of the importance of co-parenting.

The exes had reached an agreement in 2018, but that fell apart. In recent months, Angelina has filed a complaint about the private judge overseeing the proceedings, claiming that he had a conflict of interest because of financial links to her  ex-husband’s attorneys.

The proceeding seems to take  a new turn amid their  recent dispute because of Pitt’s alleged affair with  his the model. However, the actor has been respectful of Angelina’s parenting. While he doesn’t agree with everything, he knows she loves the kids and wants the best for them.’

 Pitt has reportedly done everything he can to avoid a court situation, but he had no  choice  left  but to   seek court help.

Brad reportedly said: “Angelina has gone way too far this time…He’s left with no other option but to dig in and fight back—hard.” 

Get Daily Updates to Inbox!

Signup now and receive an email once I publish new content.

I agree to have my personal information transfered to MailChimp ( more information )

We will never give away, trade or sell your email address. You can unsubscribe at any time.

You may also like

Fergie is launching Perfume line

Alex R.

Madonna Wears under Headscarf on Midnight Stroll with her Toyboy

Alex R.

Rachel Uchitel Pregnancy Reveals during Audition

Alex R.
No any image found. Please check it again or try with another instagram account.
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign