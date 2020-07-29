Amber Heard Pens An EMOTIONAL Note On Johnny Depp Libel Suit: “Most Traumatic Details Of My Life…”

Johnny Depp libel trial has finally come to an end. It was on-going since the last two weeks. For the unversed, the Fantastic Beasts actor sued NGN (The Sun’s publishers) and editor Dan Wootton for libel. It was over an article that referred to him as a ‘wife-beater.’

Amber Heard was testifying for The Sun in order to prove the claims. In 2 weeks, we witnessed Johnny as well as The Sun providing their evidence. A lot was revealed starting from the $750 million loss that Depp faced from The Pirates Of The Caribbean earnings to Amber Heard claiming he was a ‘monster.’ The previous two days saw each of the party presenting their concluding statements.

Now, as the trial has come to an end, Amber Heard took to her Instagram to pen an emotional note. She mentioned how it was tough for her to relive those heart-breaking days of her life. The actress, to a surprise, even mentioned Johnny Depp’s name in the post.

Amber Heard shared a picture with her entire team in front of the paparazzi. The picture was clicked outside the court. The Aquaman actress wrote, “I travelled to the UK to testify in these proceedings as a witness to assist the Court. After obtaining a restraining order in 2016 and finalizing our divorce, I wanted to move on with my life.

I did not file this lawsuit and, despite its significance, I would have preferred not to be in court. It has been incredibly painful to relive the break-up of my relationship, have my motives and my truth questioned, and the most traumatic details of my life with Johnny shared in court and broadcast around the world.”

She continued, “I stand by my testimony in court and I now place my faith in British justice. Although I did not bring this lawsuit, I am aware of the precious resources being consumed by his litigation and will be glad to see those resources re-directed back to more important legal matters already delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

I appreciate the dedication, hard work and support of the defense legal team, as well as my UK and US lawyers. I also wish to extend my thanks to the very kind and diligent court staff and the police, who have been so sensitive in ensuring my protection so that that I could testify in safety.”

Amber Heard even took the moment to thank all her fans who poured out a lot of love. “And finally, my heartfelt thanks for the tremendous outpouring of support and the many messages I have received from around the world. You have given me so much strength and I send it back to you,” concluded Johnny Depp’s ex-wife.

