Aquaman Star Amber Heard Countersuing Johnny Depp For $100 Mn In Her Lawsuit

Amber Heard is reportedly countersuing her former husband Johnny Depp for $100 million. She accused him of using trolls and fake social media accounts in a “smear campaign” to ruin her life.

According to court documents, the Aquaman star has filed suing Depp for double the amount he is suing for her in a Virginia defamation case. She has filed the documents in order to get his ‘frivolous lawsuit’ thrown out.

The 34-year-old actress in her documents filed on August 9, alleged that the lawsuit continues Johnny Depp‘s abuse and harassment of her. She claimed he had used “rampant physical violence” and has called her “the most horrendous of names,” like “c–t,” “whore,” “disgusting pig” and “inhuman scum filled suckfish.”

Page Six, which obtained the court documents, reported, “Not content to let the jury decide this lawsuit, Mr Depp and/or his agents acting on his behalf have orchestrated a false and defamatory smear campaign.”

To which, however, the 57-year-old actor had repeatedly denied the allegations and alleges Heard had used abusive language in the marriage.

Heard in her documents further alleged that Depp had controlled “dozens if not hundreds” of bots and “social media accounts created specifically for the purpose of targeting” her. Some bots could even be traced to Russia.

As reported by the publication, the court papers claimed, “These accounts are designed to damage Ms Heard and her livelihood without being directly traceable to Mr Depp.”

Johnny Depp reportedly has even “initiated, coordinated, overseen and/or supported and amplified” two change.org petitions n order to remove from the “Aquaman” movie as well as being a spokeswoman for L’Oreal, the papers alleged.