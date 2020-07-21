SHOCKING! Amber Heard Claims Johnny Depp Did THIS Disgusting Act Using His P*nis While Together During Pirates Of The Caribbean

The Johnny Depp libel trial began last week. We saw the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor take the witness stand and give his piece of evidence. Not only did he refute claims of physical abuse, but also shared some unknown details. Starting from the $750 million loss, because of which Amber Heard punched him to Kate James’ statement – we heard it all. Now, the Aquaman actress is giving her piece of evidence and the details are explosive!

Last night, we reported to you about Amber claiming that Johnny threatened to kill her many times. It was also revealed that he allegedly told her that he would see her getting raped. She wasn’t allegedly allowed to wear revealing dresses or do n*udity scenes. However, do you still know about the 3-day hostage situation during Pirates Of The Caribbean? Below is the scoop you need.

Amber Heard said she visited Johnny Depp in Australia while he was shooting for Pirates Of The Caribbean (March 2015). They had three days just to themselves. While many couples would imagine it to be their dream, the actress described it as, “the worst thing I have ever been through.”

Amber Heard claimed that Johnny Depp was already using a bag of drugs already. However, during a fight, she claims Johnny Depp told her he could ‘crush’ her neck.

As per a report by Deadline, Amber shared, “At some point, he pulled me around by my neck and pushed me down against the bar, I was against the bar, naked, bent over backwards, my back against the marble. He was pressing so hard on my neck I couldn’t breathe. I was trying to tell him that I couldn’t breathe. I remember thinking he was going to kill me in that moment.”

She also addressed the controversial ‘severed’ finger. “I didn’t actually see the finger being cut off, but I was worried that it had happened the night before. I figured it might have happened when he was smashing the phone on the wall by the fridge,” said the Aquaman actress.

That’s not it! Amber Heard made some horrific details about Johnny Depp’s next action. “He went out the front door, though security tried to stop him. He took out his p*nis and they asked him what he’s doing. He answered as if he was asleep: “I need to take a f***ing piss, it’s my house.” He peed just outside the front door; then he went back in and did it right in front of them, to nervous laughter. He said he was trying to write my name, peeing on the walls and carpet, walking through the house,” she claimed.

Meanwhile, Johnny Depp had claimed that he severed his finger after Amber through a bottle of vodka at him. Truth? Only time will tell.