Amanda Holden Stuns Fans with her Incredible Statement Nightwear

Amanda Holden is one of the UK’s most stylish celebrities – and it seems her great taste extends to her nightwear! The Britain’s Got Talent star took to Instagram this week to share a snapshot taken as she enjoyed a pamper evening with her eldest daughter, 14-year-old Lexi. But it was their statement pyjamas that really got fans talking.

Amanda, 49, was pictured wearing The Tai Short Set from Queens Park Sleepwear. The colourful design has a soft satin feel and can now be pre-ordered for £44.99. Lexi, meanwhile, showcased the black and gold Kendall Short Set, also available to pre-order for £44.99.

It’s not the first time Amanda has dressed to impress this week. On Monday, she headed to the Heart FM studios wearing one of her favourite Fenn Wright Manson pieces from her wardrobe, opting for the ‘Kate’ dress from her collection – named after the Duchess of Cambridge. Of the £199 dress, Amanda previously said: “This is one of my favourite pieces: classic style, finished in a feminine lace that’s perfect for any occasion – a wedding, dinner or summer party.”

The Fenn Wright Manson website adds: “Named after Kate Middleton, the Kate dress is a showpiece style from the Amanda Holden collection, and the perfect wedding guest outfit.”

Earlier this month, Amanda shared her top beauty tip with fans as she revealed the makeup product behind her ever-youthful glow.

Speaking on her radio show, Amanda told listeners: “Ladies, if you want to keep those youthful looks, blusher is the answer to all your worries!

“Whenever I don’t want to wear makeup, or whenever I can’t be bothered, I just whack on way too much blusher. Then I instantly look alive and well. I swear by it, and I could never have a makeup bag without blusher.”