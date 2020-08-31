Adele’s Sweet Surprise To A Fan Proves That We Will Never Find ‘Someone Like Her’

Adele’s weight loss has become the talk of the town and fans are still not over the fact. And honestly, we miss those chubby cheeks. But nonetheless, she’s a talented person and one gem of a person and why we say so is because of a very sweet reason that will surprise you as well.

The Someone Like You singer surprised a fan by sliding into his DM and replying to his story.

A user tagged Adele and asked, “Please release new music soon, we all miss you so much”.

Replying to the same, the Hello singer wrote, “Your twitter account has entertained me all the way through covid, You look like so much fun! I’m absolutely chuffed you like my music. Keep loving your life, it’s so lovely and infectious to see from every angle ❤️.”

The user then shared the screenshot of Adele’s message on twitter and captioned it, “IM BAWLING MY EYES OUT”.

Imagine waking up to Adele’s message in your DM’s.

That would be like a dream come true. Isn’t it?

Later the user added, “Adele I hope it was okay I tweeted this I was just so excited I wanted to tell my friends!!!!”

Get Daily Updates to Inbox!

Signup now and receive an email once I publish new content.

I agree to have my personal information transfered to MailChimp ( more information )

We will never give away, trade or sell your email address. You can unsubscribe at any time.

You may also like

Reese Witherspoon is officially engaged!

Alex R.

Katy Perry Offers to Headline Radio Presenter Pal’s Party

Alex Jane

Taylor Swift Moving London for Love

Alex R.
No any image found. Please check it again or try with another instagram account.
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign