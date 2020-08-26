Truth About Adam Levine’s Marriage Problems

Between being a TV personality and leading Maroon 5, Adam Levine finds his personal life under a microscope. If tabloids see nothing in said microscope, they are more than happy to simply make stuff up.

Gossip Cop has busted numerous stories about Levine and Behati Prinsloo’s marriage, which are, of course, obviously bogus — just look at their Instagrams.

Levine posted a nice Mother’s Day message to his wife earlier this year. Not to be outdone, Prinsloo similarly posted a nice message for Father’s Day.

We’re going to say at the outset that the marriage between model and rockstar is going quite well. This hasn’t stopped tabloids from rumormongering. Let’s take a look at some busted stories.

The Marriage Is In Trouble Over Levine’s ‘Dark Moods’

Last year, Star reported that Levine had become a “total nightmare” after longtime manager Jordan Feldstein died. Tabloids often exploit deaths in personal lives for whatever content they can muster.

The loss, coupled with “when he was roasted for the Super Bowl appearance,” led to an alleged downward spiral. While tragic, Feldstein passed in 2017, over a year before the Super Bowl. Plus, Levine is an industry vet who can handle criticism.

Levine and Prinsloo Heading Toward Divorce?

The culprit this time was In Touch which claimed that the couple was in “more than just a rough patch.” Apparently, Levine’s decision to go on tour caused her to “hit the roof,” as she expected him “to be more present for their two daughters.”

The tabloid cited a poorly received concert in Chile as evidence that Levine and Prinsloo were careening toward divorce. A spokesperson for Levine told Gossip Cop on the record that this story was “100 percent false.” The couple themselves also poked fun at this story on social media, so suffice to say, there was nothing to this gossip.

The Most Recent Report Of An Adam Levine Crisis

Finally, we have this recent Life & Style story claiming that the marriage “is most definitely in crisis”. Prinsloo allegedly feels “like a single mom” and she’s now “hanging out with her friends a lot.” She was once again upset that Levine was supposed to go on tour with Maroon 5 and leave her home.

That tour ended up being canceled, but Gossip Cop still busted the story. Prinsloo has been with Levine for years now and knows he’s going to go on tour from time to time. It’s literally his job. Levine and Prinsloo are doing just fine, and not every tour announcement can be an excuse to run the same old marital peril story.