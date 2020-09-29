Sophie Turner Looks Stunning In These Never Seen Before Pregnancy Pics

Sophie Turner gave birth to her first child two months ago, and now we can see how she looked during the few months before it. The Games Of Thrones actress has finally shared some glimpses from her pregnancy on social media. Scroll down to have a look at them.

On Sunday, Turner took to Instagram and shared not one, not two but three throwback pictures from when she has heavily pregnant. We can see the now young mommy enjoying herself while showing off her baby bump.

In the first picture shared, Sophie Turner is seen spending some time her four-legged companion in the pool. The actress wore a two-piece mismatched swimwear attire while lovingly looking at her pet. She captioned it with three emojis, namely a pregnant woman, love and sunshine.

In the second image, we only get a glimpse of Sophie’s heavily pregnant tummy while she is wearing a pink and white striped night suit. Turner tagged hubby Joe Jonas on the hand caressing her baby bump.

The third image features Sophie Turner enjoying some sunshine while sitting in the lawn in an olive green bikini set. The radiant smile still manages to catch out eyes even with the bright sunlight.

Soon after the pics were shared on the social media platform, friends and well-wishers of the actress started pouring in love and replies on the post.

Gigi Hadid, who recently became a mother too, showed her love by liking one of the posts. Sophie’s sis-in-law, Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas too liked the posts. Nick Jonas also send in love by double-clicking the pic.

For those who do not know, the X-Men: Dark Phoenix actress and Jones Brother’s Joe Jonas welcomed their first child, a daughter in July. The couple names the kid Willy Jonas. As per a TMZ report, the couple welcomed Willa on July 22 in a Los Angeles hospital.

Turner and Jonas exchanged vows in a secret and intimate wedding ceremony in May 2019. The couple had exchanged candy Ring Pop wedding bands. Almost two months later, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner said ‘I do’ once again in a ceremony in France.