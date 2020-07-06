Sophie Turner Cradles Her Baby Bump on Stroll With Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner was seen taking a stroll casually alongside husband Joe Jonas in Los Angeles.

The Game of Thrones star, who is expecting her first child, was snapped wearing a strappy white dress with what appears to be a gray jumpsuit underneath as well as a pair of tennis shoes.

Joe and Sophie were taking a walk along with their dogs and Sophie’s parents.

Meanwhile, Joe donned a white t-shirt and shorts.

The couple was also seen wearing masks as they enjoyed the sunshine together as a family.

Pictures show Sophie cradling her baby bump and showing off her growing belly after keeping it under wraps for months.

“She’s showing a lot and looks amazing,” a source recently told PEOPLE.

The duo tied the knot last year and bought a baby-friendly home recently in LA.

“They were hoping to expand their family,” another insider told PEOPLE, calling the new home a “great family house” with plenty of room to raise children.

