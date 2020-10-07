Scott Disick’s ex Sofia Richie flaunts her model figure in new selfie to tease him: ‘daily greens’

Sofia Richie showed off her model figure in a stylish light green mini dress as she shared a new selfie to apparently tease her ex-boyfriend  Scott Disick, whom she unfollowed after his appearance with  Bella Banos.

The  model , who  returned to Instagram on Tuesday after a break, left fans awestruck  by sharing her latest sizzling selfie in light green top. 

The daughter of Lionel Richie, in the picture, is seen gazing into the camera as she took the summery snap in a mirror.captioned  the post: ‘daily greens’.

The 22-year-old star’s latest picture came shortly after she unfollowed her ex Scott Disick as rumours swirled when he was pictured with model Bella Banos.

Sofia appeared with fresh-faced for the latest picture, that was taken in a mirror outside a property.

