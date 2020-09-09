Russell Crowe, Sharon Stone, And Terri Irwin In Love Triangle?

Among the more bizarre love triangles you’re likely to see in tabloid pages, is Terri Irwin trying to keep Russell Crowe away from Sharon Stone? Numerous bogus claims are going on in this story.

According to New Idea, Stone wants “to see if the spark is still there” with her The Quick and the Dead co-star. That film came out in 1995, so this tension is decades in the making. Irwin is not happy, as she believes “Russell is always happiest when he’s at his property in Australia, away from Hollywood.”

Irwin and Crowe used to be an item, this tabloid alleges, but “things between them have cooled off romantically.” All the same, Irwin doesn’t want to see “him getting involved with a sexpot like Sharon.” The tabloid seems to think Stone actually is the character she played in Basic Instinct. Three big claims are going on here, and all of them are false.

Crowe recently did an interview where he credited Stone for helping him become a movie star. It was Stone who cast him in The Quick and the Dead, against the wishes of other producers.

Crowe said, “If it wasn’t for her strength of commitment, I don’t know how long it might have been before I got an American movie.” Obviously there’s a great deal of admiration and respect at play here, but no hint of romance.

This is a bit of a bait and switch article, a specialty of New Idea. The article is titled “Terri warns Sharon Stone “stay away from Russell.”

The article itself highlights no interaction at all between Stone and Irwin, just that Irwin “has a bad feeling” about the co-stars getting together. While it says Irwin is “standing in her way,” there is no further information on any public or private confrontation between the two.

New Idea constantly publishes articles with lost promises and misleading covers. Gossip Cop recently busted it over the claim that Meghan Markle had been arrested, but the article was about her supposed willingness to be arrested.

It claimed the Queen had landed in LA but the article was about her planning a trip to LA. Just like this mostly Aussie love triangle, both of those stories were bait and switches and not true.

Gossip Cop busted this tabloid in July for saying Irwin was heartbroken over Crowe potentially returning to his ex-wife Danielle Spencer. It’s as if New Idea simply replaced Spencer with Stone and called it a day.

Irwin and Crowe are a popular tabloid pairing, but Irwin hasn’t dated anyone after Steve’s death. Every link in this supposed love triangle has been manufactured by this tabloid, and the whole story is outrageous.