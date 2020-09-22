Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse Get Into A STEAMY PDA, Fans Notice Hands On The D*ck & Say, “She’s Living The Dream”

Robert Pattinson has been making headlines every now and then. From his DC’s The Batman teaser to testing positive for the novel coronavirus to his steamy PDA with his girlfriend, Suki Waterhouse. It’s been quite a roller-coaster emotional ride for him in the last few months.

This is the first time Pattinson has been spotted after two weeks of contracting the virus and that too all occupied in a steamy PDA session.

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse were spotted together in London sitting on a bench in the park. The Bad Bitch actress was definitely showering her boyfriend with loads of love and was seen kissing him while her hands were kept on his assets. Ahem!

That’s not us saying it, but netizens. A Twitter user tweeted, “Suki Waterhouse grabbing Robert Pattinson‘s d*ck in public? She’s living the dream!”

Another user tweeted, “oh to be suki waterhouse sitting in a park with robert pattinson all in love”.

Here are some reactions from Robert and Suki’s PDA at the park:

They look so good together and those are some brutally honest tweets out there. Haha!

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse have been dating for two years now and their PDA game is strong as ever. The Twilight Alum will soon resume shooting for Matt Reeves’ Batman and we can’t wait for more on set pictures of the same.

