Queen Elizabeth Lands In Los Angeles To Confront Meghan Markle?

Has Queen Elizabeth arrived in Los Angeles to confront Meghan Markle? On its face, this cover story is outrageous.

Queen Takes Action Into Her Own Hands

In a cover story, New Idea claims Queen Elizabeth has arrived in LA to confront Markle over the book Finding Freedom. After delegating the task to Prince Charles and Prince William, the queen “feels the only person Meghan and Harry will truly listen to is herself.” The queen is both “furious” and “disappointed” in the Sussexes, and plans to “read them the riot act.”

A Classic Bait And Switch

The cover of this article claims “Queen Lands In LA” followed by “Tense Showdown With Meghan.” This cover provides two problems: One, the claim that the queen is presently in LA, and two, the photograph provided of the queen exiting an airplane.

The article itself does not say the queen landed in LA, just that she “has ordered her aides to draw up safe and secure plans” to fly to LA. That is fundamentally different than the claim on the cover, as planning a trip is not the same as taking it. This whole story is false, as the cover and title do not match the content.

A photograph of Queen Elizabeth exiting an airplane is beside the blurb “The Queen’s preparing for a long-haul flight.” First, the queen is clearly leaving the plane and not boarding it.

Second, this photograph is from a trip earlier this month when the queen and the Duke of Edinburgh traveled to Scotland for a holiday. The title and the photograph are both incorrect.

This tabloid is notorious for bait and switches. Earlier this month its cover promised an exclusive interview with Kate Middleton. Just as the queen has not landed in LA, Middleton has not spoken to New Idea.

Brushes Over The Pandemic

The very basis of this article is suspect. An anonymous source brushes over travel concerns: “given her age and the current global climate, it’s a huge and risky undertaking for someone her age, but she has decided enough is enough.”

Granted, there are no present travel restrictions for visiting California, but the queen is 94. We are in the middle of a global pandemic; she probably should not be traveling at all, let alone to the United States.

This is the same tabloid that said she would have to step down because of the pandemic. Now that’s apparently an afterthought, as that bogus claim isn’t even present in this latest false report from the unreliable magazine.

Queen Elizabeth hasn’t visited the United States since an official state visit in 2007. Traveling to the United States on a whim is extremely out of character for her. This is further proof that this whole story is not real.

Just More Phony Conflict Between The Queen And The Duchess Of Sussex

Gossip Cop routinely busts ‘Queen vs Duchess’ stories from New Idea. The queen allegedly thinks Markle is a jewel thief. Markle secretly sued, which is impossible, the queen so she could never see baby Archie again. The queen and Markle do not have international levels of animosity, for things are perfectly amicable between the two.