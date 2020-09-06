Prince Charles begs Prince Harry: Please come home!

Prince Charles is trying to encourage Prince Harry to return to the UK before Christmas, but an ugly family feud and the current global pandemic are seemingly making it impossible.

According to Majesty magazine editor Ingrid Seward, the 71-year-old has asked Harry, along with Meghan and Archie, to visit him at his Birkhall estate in Scotland by the end of the northern summer.

Sadly for Charles, he might only get part of his wish.

A source tells New Idea: “Harry is toying with the idea of going to see him. Enough water has passed under the bridge now, and he misses his dad. But Meghan has made it fairly clear she has no interest in going along for the trip, which means Archie stays, too.

“For her, there has been too much damage done and she feels if she goes back she will be made to feel like more of an outsider than ever. Which may be true, but I feel for Charles not seeing his grandson,” the insider added.

Meanwhile, Harry could be forced to pack his bags and return to the UK due to visa issues associated with being a UK national living in the US, another royal expert has claimed.

According to Express, royal commentator Angela Levin made the shock claim to talkRADIO’s Mike Graham, while discussing the possibly of the Sussexes ever returning to the UK.

When Mr Graham mentioned how Finding Freedom author Omid Scobie had claimed Harry and Meghan will return to the UK to continue their charity work, Angela weighed in.

“Harry will need to because of his visa, he cannot stay there indefinitely,” Angela said, before adding the prince’s lack of citizenship means he’s subject to certain tax implications.

The royal commentator went on to say that while the Duke may be forced to head home for various legal reasons, she hopes he does regardless to see his grandparents, father and brother Wills.

“They are his family and I don’t think Meghan will come with him and I am certainly sure they won’t bring Archie,” she said.