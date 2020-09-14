Olivia Jade ‘Emotionally Preparing’ For Parents’ Prison Sentences Amid NightOut With Friends

Olivia Jade Giannulli has been spending as much time as possible with her parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, before they serve prison sentences for their involvement in the 2019 college admissions scandal.

Olivia Jade Giannulli is coping in the best way she can after her mother Lori Loughlin and father Mossimo Giannulli were both sentenced to jail time for their part in the March 2019 college admissions scandal — infamously dubbed “Operation Varsity Blues.”

The Full House actress, 55, and fashion designer, 57, were sentenced in August to two and five months, respectively. Since then, the beauty vlogger, 20, and her sister Isabella Giannulli, 21, have been leaning on each other.

“While Olivia and Bella have emotionally been preparing themselves for this outcome, they’re still so young — this would be hard on anybody their age to handle,” a source close to Olivia told “But, they’re handling it as best as anybody could expect, and Lori is so proud of her daughters.”

Meanwhile, “Olivia has been spending more time at home with her parents and much less time hanging out with her friends,” the source said, explaining that “she wants to have as much time with her mom and dad as possible right now.”

Despite attending a TikTok party in West Hollywood on September 9 — where Kylie Jenner and Madison Beer were also present at celebrity hotspot 40 Love — the source emphasized that Olivia is focused on her family.

“The TikTok party was a one-off thing and since Olivia has been spending so much time at home. She decided to enjoy a night out with friends, where she wore her mask and made sure to take all safety precautions,” the insider explained.

As for Lori and Mossimo, the couple are prioritizing their daughters’ needs during this tumultuous time. “Lori would definitely like for her and Mossimo to serve their time consecutively so at least one parent can be there for the girls at all times,” the source added.

While it’s unclear how the courts will delegate Lori and Mossimo’s prison sentences, the actress may get her wish. Upon the couple’s sentencing in August, HollywoodLife spoke with Massachusetts criminal defense lawyer Edward Molari, who weighed in on the situation.

“When the court sets their surrender dates it’s up to the court. There is no real reason they would need to serve the time at the same time,” Molari said.

“If a judge is trying to avoid causing unnecessary and unintended complications in their lives one imagines he would at least consider structuring their sentences so that they mostly don’t overlap,” he explained, adding, “They are fairly short sentences so logistically that seems feasible.”

Lori and Mossimo appeared in court via Zoom on August 21, where she was sentenced to two months in prison, a $150,000 fine, and 100 hours of community service for conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud.

Hours earlier, Mossimo received five months in prison, a $250,000 fine, and 250 hours of community service after pleading guilty to the same charges, along with honest services wire and mail fraud.

The couple were convicted for paying Rick Singer $500,000 to get their daughters into USC as part of the school’s crew team. However, neither Olivia or Isabella had ever rowed, let alone competitively.

Additionally, Lori and Mossimo were accused of submitting a fake resume for Olivia to USC. It was on May 22, that Lori and Mossimo pled guilty to conspiracy charges in the nation’s college admission scandal.