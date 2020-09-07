Nicole Kidman Hostile Towards Princess Diana After Learning She Likes Tom Cruise

Nicole Kidman, reportedly, become cold and hostile toward Princess Diana after she found out that the late royal had a crush on her ex-husband, Tom Cruise.

In the book Diana: The Intimate Portrait, author Judy Wade revealed that Princess Diana was smitten over the Mission: Impossible actor. The two met at the premiere of Far and Away in 1992, and they, reportedly, talked to each other.

Back then, Princess Diana just separated from Prince Charles. But her fondness for Cruise didn’t lead to anything more than a friendship because the actor was still madly in love with Kidman.

During the Princess of Wales’ conversation with Wade, she, reportedly, told the author that Kidman kept shooting her hostile looks. And the late royal interpreted this as the actress’s way of telling her to stay away from Cruise.

Meanwhile, New Idea asked a rep for Kidman to confirm or deny the report and they gave the publication a cryptic response.

“Well, this explains why Nicole turned down roles featuring Diana every time she’s been asked – and wasn’t happy about her best friend, Naomi Watts playing her, either. Nicole gets very territorial over her partners and hangs onto a grudge – apparently even if she’s divorced from the man and the threatening woman has passed!” the source said.

But following Princess Diana’s death, Cruise and Kidman decided to attend her funeral in the United States. The source claimed that the Big Little Lies star was there simply because her then-husband wanted to attend the funeral.

Cruise also opened up about the paparazzi, which ultimately caused Princess Diana’s death in 1997.

“They run lights and they chase you and harass you. It happens all over the world. And it has certainly gotten worse,” he said.

In related news, there have also been some rumors surrounding Kidman and Cruise in recent years.

In June, Globe claimed that Kidman’s husband, Keith Urban found out about the actress’s and Cruise’s secret chats. And the country musician was, allegedly, enraged.

“Their conversations are light-hearted, positive, and perfectly friendly, which is pretty incredible since they went so many years without talking at all. Although it’s mainly about the kids, it’s also been cathartic for both of them to put the ugliness behind them,” the source said.

However, one should take the claims made by the tabloid with a grain of salt. Kidman and Cruise didn’t send each other secret chats.