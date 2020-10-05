Nicki Minaj & Hubby Kenneth Petty Are Parents Now, Gender Of The Baby…

The Minaj-Petty household is currently rejoicing the arrival of its younger member. As per reports, rapper Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, welcomed their child recently.

The name or gender of the little bundle of joy is still unknown. Read on to know what details we have come across.

In July, Nicki shared a series of pictures of her Instagram handle announcing her pregnancy by showing off her baby bump.

When shared, the Bang Bang singer looked around six months pregnant. Famed photographer David LaChappelle clicked the photos.

Now, as per a report in TMZ, Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty welcomed their first child on Wednesday (September 30) in Los Angeles. At the time of them publishing the article, no more details were available/made public.

Early last month (September 16), rumours started doing the rounds owing to an Instagram post by Nicki Minaj’s mother, Carol Maraj. In this post, she wrote, “Thank you @david_lachapelle for capturing my heart on the outside.

Onika has always been so nurturing, caring, loving, bold, beautiful, God-fearing and selfless…motherhood already looks beautiful on you!” This post led many fans to speculate if the Tusa singer had given birth to her first child.

For those who do not know, Nicki Minaj was prepared to become a mother for quite some time now. Last September, Minaj had tweeted saying that she was taking a break from rapping to concentrate on expanding her family.

Her tweet read, “I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, X in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. Love you for LIFE.”

For the unversed, In December 2018, Minaj Minaj began dating her childhood friend Kenneth Petty. As per reports, the couple filed for a marriage license in August 2019 and on October 21 she announced that they had officially married.

Her husband, who is a registered sex offender in California in 2020, petitioned a judge to change his conditions so that he can attend the birth of his first child.