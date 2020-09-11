Miley Cyrus On A Hunt For Another Australian Boyfriend Post Cody Simpson & Liam Hemsworth?

Miley Cyrus and her relationships have always been the talk of the town. Recently she was in the news for break up with her short term boyfriend, Cody Simpson. Before that, the singer was grabbing eyeballs for spilling all the intimate details about her relationship with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. But, now looks like the Disney alum is ready to mingle again.

Yes! You heard that right. The Midnight Sky singer has hinted that she could be on the hunt for another Australian boyfriend. Whoa! Now that is something exciting, isn’t it? Want to know more about this detail? Then keep reading further.

According to reports in Daily Mail, Miley Cyrus has hinted that she could be on the hunt for a new boyfriend in the near future. Speaking to The Kyle and Jackie O on Friday, the 27-year-old admitted that she was keen to go shopping for an Aussie bloke once the coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

When asked by host Kyle Sandilands if she was still single or not, Miley Cyrus cheekily replied: “I haven’t been to Australia and been able to go shopping in a while, so next time I’m there…” Not understanding the reference, co-host Jackie ‘O’ Henderson responded: “Oh, the shopping here is great, isn’t it?” Without skipping a beat, Kyle said: “No, darl, she’s talking about d**k there, not actually shopping.”

Miley was famously married to Liam Hemsworth, but the couple split for good in 2019. After their split, the songstress rebounded with Australian singer-songwriter Cody Simpson.

They dated for less than a year before calling it quits in early August. Earlier this month, Miley opened up about her very public divorce from Liam as she visited the Joe Rogan Experience podcast.