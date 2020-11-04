Meghan Markle fans unleash furious attack on Prince William: ‘Double standards’

Meghan Markle’s fans have unleashed fury over Prince William for keeping his coronavirus battle a secret from the rest of the world as a PR stunt.

The Duchess of Sussex’s supporters pointed out how William did not face any criticism when he decided to keep his diagnosis hidden, while Meghan was brutally attacked for not disclosing the actual time of Archie’s birth.

“William is reported to have been diagnosed in Apr at around the same time as his father,” tweeted a royal fan.

“We are only hearing about it now, in Nov. Back at the birth of Archie, the proceedings were cloaked in secrecy. The backlash was swift & angry, Double Stds #MeghanMarkle.”

Another said, “Meghan Markle’s treatment by the UK press and British Royal Family will stay with me, especially when pregnant.

“As the philosopher Michael Jordan said, I took that personally. She was expected to show every inch of her uterus but Prince William can hide COVID-19 & alleged affairs.”

Meanwhile, another fan said, “Has #MeghanMarkle been blamed yet for the saintly #PrinceWilliam contracting Covid-19.”

The Duchess’s supporters even questioned how Meghan and Harry were blasted for quitting the royal family, when it was duly their right to do so.

“What a SHOCK there is no criticism of #PrinceWilliam’s lie regarding his supposed Covid diagnosis by the same #BritishMedia that would have eviscerated #MeghanMarkle & #PrinceHarry 10 different ways for the same thing by now. THIS is one reason the Sussexes said FU & ditched,” they said.