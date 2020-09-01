Meghan Markle’s estranged father ‘dying to make amends and see grandson Archie’

Meghan Markle’s half brother, Thomas Markle Jr, came forth making shocking claims about her.

In an interview, Thomas Jr said that his father is dying to make amends with Meghan and see grandson Archie.

“Meghan should actually just seriously get off her high horse, call her father, make amends,” Thomas Jr said in an interview.

He added that his father, Thomas Markle Sr, is desperately wanting to bury the hatchet with the Sussexes.

“My dad’s dying wish, he tells me on the phone, is just so he can just make amends and see Archie. And have his daughter back in his life – I mean, we owe him that.

“He is so frustrated because he can’t get a message to her. He is still bewildered, he is still lost, he is getting frustrated now to where he is just going to enjoy the rest of his life and he is just going to blow it off,” he added.

Meghan has not been in contact with the Markle family since her wedding with Prince Harry in 2018.

It is then when her relationship with her father got strained.

Thomas Markle Sr was caught staging paparazzi photos in the lead up to the wedding, and did not even attend the ceremony due to health concerns.