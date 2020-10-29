Meghan Markle makes major demand over privacy court hearing

Meghan Markle was supposed to start her 2021 by attending a hearing in London’s high court.

But recently, Meghan Markle has asked the judge to delay the scheduled hearing for Jan. 11, 2021.

The Duchess of Sussex has requested to postpone the trial of her privacy case against Mail Online and The Mail on Sunday’s publisher, Associated Newspapers, according to the UK Express.

Justice Warby will have to hear the arguments tomorrow. According to the outlet, the application will be considered during an online hearing. The first part is set privately.

Another aspect that is due to be discussed tomorrow by Judge Francesca Kaye is the 39-year-old mom’s legal case, costs, and case management.

However, the hearing has already been replaced by the new application that Meghan Markle filed earlier.

It is unclear why Meghan has decided to postpone the hearing.

This request comes after the Associated Newspapers’ legal team won the right to add the contents of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s biography, Finding Freedom, in their client’s defense.

According to ITV’s royal editor Chris Ship, the victory of the tabloid’s side created even more work for the former “Suit” star’s lawyers.

Meghan Markle is taking Associated Newspapers to court after illegally publishing parts of a private letter she wrote to her father in August 2018. This was published in February 2019.

The Duchess seeks damages from Associated Newspapers, accusing them of misuse of her private information, copyright infringement, and breach of the Data Protection Act.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have stepped down from their royal duties in March 2020. They are currently living in Montecito, California, with their one-year-old son Archie.

The world was shocked about their bombshell announcement to leave the British monarchy in January.

Though Queen Elizabeth II shared a statement saying she respected her grandson and his wife’s decision, Her Majesty’s husband, Prince Philip, was “unable to comprehend” what was going on with Prince Harry.

A royal biographer recently claimed that the Duke of Edinburgh “walked away” from the Sussexes after their announcement.

Ingrid Seward stated in a new biography Prince Philip Revealed that the 99-year-old couldn’t understand why his grandson wanted to leave the family.

Seward claimed that Prince Philip’s advice was ignored, so he decided to step back from the whole Megxit ordeal.

The royal author wrote on Vanity Fair, “It was up to Harry and Meghan to listen, but they didn’t, and Philip has always been very protective of the Queen, so if anyone upsets her, they upset him too.”

Prince Philip’s mantra was always “monarchy comes first, second and third.”

The Duke also, reportedly, didn’t understand why Meghan Markle couldn’t give up her career and, instead, support her husband.

Seward told Sky News in another interview, “I think he’s very, very disappointed because I think he feels he gave up his naval career to stand by the Queen and help the monarchy.”

“As he used to say to Diana, ‘This is not a popularity contest. This is all of us working together.’”