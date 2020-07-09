Meghan Markle to make her first public address at Girl Up summit next week

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are at last eyeing toward some financial independence from Charles as they gear up to earn some money after signing a deal agreement with a major speaking agency.

The Duchess of Sussex has landed a major speaking gig with the current year’s virtual Girl Up Global Leadership Summit which would come as her first-ever public address.

The news was declared by the organization’s official Twitter handle about the duchess getting featured within the summit scheduled for July 13 to July 15, one week from now.

“The present is female! But don’t take our word for it. Hear Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex’s advice for worldwide young ladies (colleen) leaders when she makes that big appearance at the 2020 @GirlUp Leadership Summit, happening virtually July 13-15!” read the tweet.

While Meghan and Harry have been effectively taking an interest in various charity works through Zoom calls and video messages, the Girl Up conference would be considered as Meghan’s first publicized and openly promoted appearance since she took an exit from royal life together with her better half and son.

The news comes just days after Harry and Meghan make a deal with the Harry Walker Agency that also serves high-profile clients just like the Obamas. This is able to help the two garner as much as a million dollars for each speech and appearance.







