Truth About Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s Supposed Marriage Problems

You could make a compelling case that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are the most famous celebrity couple in the world. Prince Harry has been in the media’s spotlight before he was born and never left it.

Markle, a Hollywood star before she met her husband, has unfairly become a pariah for British and American tabloids alike. The extremely well known couple will likely face divorce rumors for the rest of their lives.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Flee To The Bahamas To Soothe Marriage Woes?

We’ve all fantasized of a dream vacation to take our minds off all our problems. OK! is claiming the former-but-still-kind-of royals are going through with an exotic trip to decompress from the issues surrounding their marriage, move to L.A. and feud with the Queen.

This all sounds fairly nice to Gossip Cop, but the tabloid forgot to factor any truth or evidence into their story. The Bahamas are banning US travelers because of COVID-19, so the dream trip would be impossible. Furthermore, the couple has no need to deal with “issues” for such issues are fiction.

Say It Ain’t So; Sussexes Secretly Splitting?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in marital peril according to Woman’s Day. The tabloid claims that a social media blackout has occurred from the couple because a divorce is imminent. Prince Harry has even been caught “sneaking off” back to England despite how he “has so many times sworn to protect his family.”

No melodramatic sneaking ever happened, Gossip Cop concluded. The Sussexes social media blackout is simply a byproduct of their formal step away from royal duties. Prince Harry is still in LA with Markle. Let’s keep that in mind for the next rumor.

Prince Harry Fled Back To England?

Well this one sounds familiar. New Idea ran a story claiming Prince Harry had fled his marriage and gone home to England. Included in the cover story was a photograph of the Duke of Sussex boarding an airplane in a big winter coat.

This was the only real proof provided by the tabloid. Gossip Cop used the photo to bust the story, for it was June when the escape in question took place. The photo was actually from a January trip to Canada. It seems like the tabloids are running out of ideas.

Meghan Markle Is Angry Over Prince Harry’s Old Facebook?

Prince Harry deleted his Facebook account in 2012, years before he started dating and later married Meghan Markle. Despite this being publicly available information, the Daily Mirror moved forward with its story that Markle was furious over the Facebook page containing photographs of the duke with his ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy.

Davy would later hug the Duchess of Sussex at the royal wedding, so there clearly is no beef over the two people. Gossip Cop busts these divorce rumors regularly, so stay tuned for when the next phony story is inevitably published.