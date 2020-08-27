Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s secret romance was leaked by Princess Eugenie

All eyes had been on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle since the day word got out about their relationship.

And it now looks like the culprit who exposed their secret romance to the world has finally been revealed as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new biography, Finding Freedom, finally hit the shelves.

According to the writers, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, it was Princess Eugenie who had let the cat out of the bag and disclosed Harry’s relationship with the former actor, way before the two had made it official publicly.

The two cousins share a strong bond and the book cites one occasion where Harry and Meghan were joined by Eugenie and her now-husband Jack for a Halloween party in Toronto when the duke received a call informing him that the news about his relationship with Meghan will be hitting the press soon.

He was also told that it had been one of Princess Eugenie and Prince Andrew’s staffers who leaked the news to the starved reporters.

“Harry had always confided in his cousin when it came to the women in his life,” write Scobie and Durand, adding that Eugenie had always been ‘wise beyond her years’ for which reason Harry always went to her for advice.

“Eugenie, who’d long wanted to see her cousin settle down and be happy, told friends she loved Meghan and thought she was ‘just the tonic’ for Harry,” the book reveals.

“Out of all the queen’s grandchildren, Princess Eugenie and Prince Harry have one of the most natural connections. Like Harry, Eugenie is loyal, honest and great fun,” the authors revealed further.