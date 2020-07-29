Of Course Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Ignored Charles’ Warning

They might not admit it publicly, but I bet Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are finally realizing that the older generation knows a thing or two.

In the new biography “Finding Freedom,” authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand confirmed that Prince Charles gave the couple some advice before they embarked on their American adventure.

According to the explosive biography that hits shelves on August 11, Prince Charles predicted the problems that his son and daughter-in-law would experience in the United States.

As is the case with much of the advice Harry and Meghan received in the lead-up to Megxit, it went unheeded.

Since moving to the U.S. over four months ago, the Hollywood Royals have reportedly managed to earn virtually no money at all.

It’s a far cry from the predictions of the so-called PR experts who were falling over themselves to claim that hundreds of millions, if not billions of dollars, laid in wait for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle once they broke free of their royal shackles.

Prince Charles saw that coming. And not only did he warn them that life in the U.S. wouldn’t be the fairytale they expected, but he revealed his plan to reshape the monarchy and give Harry and Meghan even larger roles.

Prince Charles And Camilla Parker Bowles Wanted To Help Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, According To Authorhttps://t.co/zii9fCzlwO — SOS/CTS/HH (@SoapOperaSpy) July 23, 2020

Obviously, Prince William and Kate Middleton would stand at the forefront of the new and improved royal apparatus, but even the authors of “Finding Freedom” admitted that:

Charles told Harry that he was “very much part of the future of the Royal Family.”

Anyone who believes otherwise is fooling themselves.

Regardless of your opinion on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle today, they were, at one point, immensely popular figures destined to play a central role in the future of the royal family.

What changed?

About the time Prince Charles was discussing with his son and daughter-in-law what role they could play in the monarchy’s future, he was concluding an important tour of the Persian Gulf.

Charles had spent months preparing for a diplomatic meeting with the King of Bahrain. He’d hoped the media coverage would be significant, to say the least.

Despite knowing this, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle proceeded to completely disregard Charles and his diplomatic mission.

They gave him just 20 minutes’ notice before releasing that statement to the media, accusing all and sundry of racist behavior towards Meghan.

That was back in 2016. It was a preview of the kind of knee-jerk behavior that would define Harry and Meghan’s post-royal lives. It’s one of the chief reasons why the overriding theme of their royal exit has been one of embarrassment and failure.

And to think, they could have secured the rarest of opportunities: To have their cake and eat it too.