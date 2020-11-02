Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘desperate to wrestle attention’? Piers Morgan slammed couple

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been slammed by Piers Morgan again in his new book entitled Wake Up.

Meghan Markle and Piers Morgan used to be friends. But they have been at odds after Markle started dating Prince Harry. And the British journalist has been criticizing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for various reasons. In his new book, he slammed the Sussexes for their behavior during the pandemic.

The Good Morning Britain presenter aimed at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex again in his new book Wake Up. Piers Morgan criticized the timing when the royal couple announced their new charity Archewell.

Morgan described it as “grotesquely tone-deaf inappropriateness” because they did it almost immediately after the Queen addressed the nation about coronavirus. He was also not impressed at how the two moved to Hollywood amid the pandemic.

“I really don’t want to have to think about these two anymore as the crisis rages, but they keep hurling themselves into the news cycle as if they’re desperate to wrestle our attention back from a mere pandemic,” he wrote per Express.

“The timing of their move couldn’t be worse. Meghan and Harry have gone to Hollywood to relaunch their careers as full-time celebrities, only to find the whole world shutting down due to coronavirus, and celebrities being displaced by health workers as stars in most people’s eyes,” he added.

Morgan was convinced that the Sussexes were irritated by the whole circumstance. Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Camilla Parker Bowles, Prince William, and Kate Middleton continue to do their royal duties “quietly, stoically magnificent way.”

Piers Morgan also shaded Prince Harry for making comments about the coronavirus condition in the U.K. In a podcast that aired on April 19, the Duke of Sussex said that the COVID-19 crisis in Britain wasn’t as bad as the public was being told.

For Morgan, Prince Harry accused the British media of exaggerating the incident. And he wondered where Prince Harry was coming from to make such a statement given that his dad, Prince Charles, contracted the virus.

Prince Harry’s comment actually prompted outrage from several experts. Professor Karol Sikora also questioned Prince Harry’s qualifications to make such an assessment about the pandemic.

Meanwhile, there are rumors that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their second child after the duchess requested to delay the trial of her privacy lawsuit against Mail on Sunday. The judge agreed to push back the trial nine months later.

Following the delay, many were convinced that Markle made the request because she is pregnant. The High Court didn’t reveal the reason but only said the request was a “confidential ground.”