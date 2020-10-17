Meghan Markle’s ex Trevor Engelson loses his cool if someone mentions her name

Meghan Markle and Hollywood producer Trevor Engelson’s marriage had run its course back in 2013.

And while the former Suits actor has moved well past that bitter marriage and is now happily living with her second husband Prince Harry and their son Archie, Trevor hasn’t completely buried the past.

According to Andrew Morton’s 2018 book, Meghan: A Hollywood Princess, Engelson has been so furious with the Duchess of Sussex abruptly ending their marriage that even five years later, the mention of her name ticks him off.

Quoting a friend of Meghan, Ninaki Priddy’s conversation with writer Rebecca Hardy, Morton revealed: “It was such a surprise for Trevor that even at a distance of five years, he can barely contain his anger.”

“The normally affable laid-back New Yorker switching gear from his usual ‘hi bro, how’s it going?’ to a cold fury when her name comes into the conversation,” Priddy revealed further.

Engelson is now married to dietician Tracey Kurland and they recently welcomed their first child together.