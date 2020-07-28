Meghan Markle Divorcing Prince Harry After Second Child; Report

Is Meghan Markle planning to divorce Prince Harry after having the couple’s second baby? One tabloid, and its suspect sources, seem to believe this is true.

New Idea reports that there’s a new “bombshell allegation” about the state of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s marriage. Sources tell the often discredited tabloid that the couple had a difficult time in their marriage during Markle’s first pregnancy with the couple’s son, Archie.

The “shock claims” come from an “insider” from the Admiralty House in Sydney, Australia where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stayed during their 2018 visit to the country.

The source claims the Sussexes “fought about pregnancy” a lot during their stay and stayed in “separate rooms.” It’s a little hard to believe the information provided by this so-called “insider” since there’s very little information to be had.

Why exactly did the couple fight about such a vague concept as “pregnancy?” The supposed insider provides no further details, but another anonymous source was more than willing to supply the tabloid with more allegations and hearsay about Prince Harry and his wife.

This new source says of the rumors of unrest during the royal couple’s first pregnancy, “This is alarming. If they were struggling behind closed doors with the first pregnancy, it’s interesting that they’re apparently going for a second.”

There’s obviously been no official word that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are trying for a second child, but the outlet claims the two were spotted leaving a health clinic where the office for a doctor specializing in infertility is located. This visit, the publication suggests, was a “possible bid to have a second child via IVF.”

The combination of supposed marital issues and a push for a second child allegedly has friends of Prince Harry concerned. “The word among Prince Harry’s more suspicious friends is that Meghan wants two children from him,” the insider reveals, adding that Prince Harry’s “closest pals” are even afraid that Markle would “consider filing for divorce once the second baby is born.”

The source concludes, “It would certainly serve to explain this rumor they’re doing IVF, especially at a time where their marriage is struggling.”

This story is a load of nonsense. The Sussexes’ visit to the medical clinic could have been for any reason and it’s a stretch to insinuate that the purpose of the visit was specifically for IVF treatment. Those unsubstantiated claims aside, just because one anonymous tipster claims the married couple fought two years ago during their first pregnancy doesn’t mean that a second child would lead to future fights.

As for the second source, are we honestly supposed to take as fact the word of an unnamed, unverified source who dishes secondhand gossip? Not likely.

This outlet has a serious problem when it comes to honest reporting concerning Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. New Idea was behind the rumor that Prince Harry secretly returned to the UK without his wife. That was clearly untrue, since there were travel restrictions between the United States and the UK at that time. This outlet also claimed the cops were called on Prince Harry and Markle for an “explosive fight.”

That was merely a bait and switch tactic from the outlet, since such an event never happened. Photos of police cars outside the royal couple’s house were there because Prince Harry and Markle were filing a report about paparazzi flying drones over their California mansion. Clearly this publication loves to make up stories about the royals.

