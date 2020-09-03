Meghan Markle and Harry to bag £75million in ‘historic’ Netflix deal, expert says

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could bag an incredible £75 million from their historic huge deal with Netflix.

Experts believe the already-rich pair could be set to live a much more luxurious life after signing the deal, sensationally announced yesterday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are believed to be looking into producing documentaries, films and kids television shows – despite neither of them of having a background in TV production.

Meghan, 39, however, does have a glittering background after shooting to fame as Rachel Zane on the hit US show, Suits.

Harry, 35, comes from a military background and has never ventured into the showbiz world – until now.

The pair are no longer senior members of the royal family, having stepped down from their public duties in March in a bid to live a more “financially independent” lifestyle, before swapping Windsor Castle for Los Angeles.

Former Suits actress Meghan and Prince Harry hope that their productions will be “impactful” and “unlock action”.

In a statement released by the couple, they said that their lives “have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit: of courage, resilience, and the need for connection.”

PR guru and celebrity talent agent Jonathan Shalit OBE believes that the former royals will be able to bag anywhere between £37 million and £75 million from the deal.

“It is a staggering deal.

“Never before has a Hollywood studio got hold of British royal family – this is historic,” he told The Sun.

He added: “Meghan and Harry will hire shadow producers to do the work but their names alone attached to Netflix are gold dust.”

Shalit, who runs InterTalent Rights later claimed that after bonuses, the Sussexes could bag a hefty £180 million.

Royal author Ingrid Seward told the Daily Mail: “It’s not what you can do, it is who you are. “It’s very nice for them to be able to just step into that.

“I imagine Prince Charles will be relieved as they will be off his payroll now, and the British public will be relieved because they can pay back what they owe now on Frogmore Cottage, so it’s a win-win situation.”

Despite receiving no money from the British taxpayers, Meghan and Harry were still receiving money from Prince Charles’ Duchy of Cornwall estate.

The Sun recently claimed that Meghan and Harry have an animated series on the way, with reports of Meghan believing she is “getting full creative control”.