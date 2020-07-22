Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Headed To The Bahamas Amid ‘Marriage Pressure’?

Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle headed to the Bahamas amid marriage problems? A tabloid claims the Royal couple are going to the islands for an alleged much-needed break.

According to a new article in OK!, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are “gearing up” for a dream vacation. “They’re jetting off to an exotic locale with their son, Archie, to relax and decompress,” a supposed insider tells the magazine.

The outlet asserts the timing of the supposed vacation couldn’t be better due to the enormous amount of stress the two have been dealing with since relocating to the U.S. “They thought by moving to L.A. and leaving Harry’s family behind, and their royal duties, behind would be the fresh start they desperately needed,” the supposed insider notes.

The dubious source continues, “But they’ve been shocked to find they’re still the talk of the town in the States and back in the U.K.” The outlet further alleges that not only has the duchess had to deal with her “fallout” with Queen Elizabeth II, but she and Prince Harry are also the subjects of an explosive new book, Royals at War: The Untold Story of Harry and Meghan’s Shocking Split With the House of Windsor.

“Meghan and Harry need to get away badly,” the unnamed source states, adding, “from everyone and everything.” The tabloid goes on to say the continuing “negative attention” has left Meghan and Harry “at their breaking point.” “They feel as if they deserve a break and are willing to spend top dollar to make it super special,” the anonymous source purports, concluding, “The hope is they’ll come back feeling refreshed.”

Nobody can argue that taking a break would be a good way to decompress from a hectic life. However, if the tabloid is going to insinuate that the duke and duchess were going to “escape” to the Bahamas, it should’ve done its research first.

Due to the coronavirus, the Bahamas is banning U.S. travelers to keep the virus from spreading. We doubt the Royal couple is the exception to the rule, therefore we also doubt they’re heading to the Bahamas anytime soon. Also, this wouldn’t be the first time the tabloids alleged the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were having “issues” in their marriage.

Two months ago, we busted the Globe for falsely claiming Meghan Markle threatened Prince Harry with divorce. The phony story asserted the duchess told Prince Harry “it’s either me or them.” “Them” meaning his family.

A supposed “royal insider” also snitched to the outlet that Prince Harry “blamed Meghan for masterminding they’re disastrous ‘we quit’ move to America.” None of this was remotely true. Prince Harry had clarified many times that his decision to quit working for The Firm was made with his wife and family.

Last year, In Touch purported Markle walked out on Prince Harry and took their son with her. The ridiculous story claimed Prince Harry and Megan Markle had an epic fight after the duchess became “fed up” with the media pressure. This led to Markle leaving the palace with her son, unannounced.

It’s highly improbable that Markle would walk out on her husband with their son who was a baby at the time unannounced and unnoticed. Obviously, looking back, the claim is insane as we said it was at the time.