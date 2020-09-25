Mariah Carey dubs Derek Jeter the ‘catalyst’ for her divorce against Tommy Mottola

Mariah Carey believes Derek Jeter played a majorly important role in catalyzing her divorce against well-known music executive Tommy Mottola.

While discussing her new memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey, the 50-year-old singer opened up about the ‘high purpose’ Derek Jeter played in her life at the time.

During her interview on the Oprah Winfrey Show the singer discussed the nitty gritty of her relationships and in a clip obtained by People magazine the pop sensation could be heard saying, “This was one of those situations of the right person at the right place and the right time. What was it about Derek? He got his own song too, right?”

During a past interview with the Vulture, the singer even admitted two of her past songs, My All and The Roof were nods to Jeter. “He got his own song, He got a few songs” the singer admitted.

During the course of her recent interview, she told Winfrey that it was her meeting with Jeter that made her call things off with her executive Tommy Mottola.

“He was a catalyst that helped me get out of that relationship because I believed that there was somebody else. It was the racial situation, his mom is Irish, his dad is Black. But he was also very ambiguous looking to me. I didn’t know who he was, we met and I’ve written songs about it.”

A the time Carey found Jeter to be the “love of [her] life”, all because there finally came a man in her life who was not considered ‘superior’ by the notions of society. “But he was a catalyst. And I think that it was beautiful.”

Plus, it was only until she met Jeter’s family that she thought her family issues were the root cause of her “dysfunction.”

“Yes,” Carey admitted, “those things did play a huge part in their dysfunction. But it was healthy for me to see a functional family that basically kind of looked like mine, but didn’t feel like mine.” The singer also went on to say, “I believe we connected in that way.”