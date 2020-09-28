Truth About Mariah Carey And Nick Cannon Getting Back Together To Have A Baby

Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey surprised a lot of people when they announced they’d wed in 2008 after only dating for a few weeks. Following their split in 2014, the two have remained on good terms for their children.

However, last year, a tabloid reported Carey and Cannon reconciled and were having another baby. Here’s a look back on the report and what’s going on between the two now.

Last September, Woman’s Day revealed there was still love between Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon. The tabloid declared Carey and Cannon reunited after the singer admitted to still having “feelings” for Cannon and the Wild N’Out host told Carey “he’d do whatever it took to win her trust back.”

An insider further divulged Cannon even “signed a prenup-style agreement with an $8 million cheating clause.” Now, Gossip Cop would like to point out that it’s a bit extreme to make someone sign a “cheating clause” but we continued to look into the article.

According to Woman’s Day, despite her friends’ objections, Carey broke up with her boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka because things “got serious” again with Cannon.

The tabloid’s insider added the “Always Be My Baby” singer was also hoping to have a baby with her former husband even though doctors warned her the chances of conceiving were “slim.”

Yet, the source affirmed Carey wasn’t taking no for an answer and was “convinced that with advanced fertility treatments she’ll be like Brigitte Nielsen as the next celebrity to have a baby in their 50s.”

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon never had any plans to get back together or have a baby. It’s true, the former spouses speak highly of each other and remain close for their twin children, Moroccan and Monroe, but that’s as far as their relationship goes. A few months ago, Cannon spoke about co-parenting with Carey and where they stand today.

It just made us say ‘Let’s co-exist for the betterment of our children.’ We’re doing whatever we can to make sure their upbringing is as healthy as can possibly be and that we’re as healthy as we can possibly be. And that’s where we are to this day.

As for babies, the only one who had more children since the former pair split was Cannon. The host had a child with his former girlfriend, Brittany Bell, and is allegedly expecting another baby. Plus, Carey is still very much together with Bryan Tanaka. The singer recently wished her boyfriend a happy birthday on social media.

This also wanted the first time Woman’s Day asserted that Carey wanted to have another baby or get married again soon. A few months ago, the tabloid claimed Carey wanted to have a baby and wedding by Christmas.

Recently, the magazine also purported Carey’s upcoming memoir was going to “settle” some of her Hollywood feuds. This was also incorrect. Carey explained that the book was more of a personal testimony of what she experienced. Not some Hollywood expose like Woman’s Day tried to convey.