Margot Robbie, Kaley Cuoco Feuding Over Harley Quinn?

Were Margot Robbie and Kaley Cuoco refusing to do an event together at Comic-Con 2020 because they couldn’t stand each other? One tabloid seemed to believe that was the case. Star was behind rumors this summer that although they’ve both portrayed DC Comics darling Harley Quinn, Kaley Cuoco and Margot Robbie can’t stand each other.

Sources who spoke to the outlet claimed the two actresses had been “trash talking each other behind the scenes.” The sources went on to insist that studio and “network bosses” had their heart set on getting Robbie and Cuoco together at Comic-Con this summer.

The alleged event was going to feature both stars and would be known as the “Meeting of the Harleys.” Comic-Con, however, wound up being cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Even before the immensely popular convention was cancelled, the so-called “insiders” insisted there were problems getting Cuoco and Robbie to share “the spotlight.”

“They each balked,” snitched the insider. “Not only is there professional jealousy, they also just don’t like each other.” The source went on to say that Robbie considered Cuoco’s animated take on Harley Quinn “lame,” while Cuoco supposedly called Robbie’s interpretation “over the top.”

Isn’t it curious that this insider apparently knows what both Cuoco and Robbie think of each other, even though these ladies seem to go out of their way to avoid each other. That’s especially interesting considering the insider contended that “the thought of sharing a spotlight is like nails on a chalkboard,” and concluded, “They won’t do it now or ever.” It’s not just the shady “insider” that sets off alarms for us, as there were a lot of red flags in this bogus article.

Forgive us if Gossip Cop looks at this story with more than a bit of suspicion. After all, Star is the same outlet that once claimed Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt were Hollywood’s hottest couple. Spoiler alert: They’re not dating and Robbie is happily married to her husband Tom Ackerley.

Beyond our mistrust of this particular tabloid, Gossip Cop found ourselves with more questions than answers after reading this phony report. Why was this only being reported now when the preparations for such an event would have taken place months ago? How does this so-called “insider” know how both Cuoco and Robbie feel about each other?

Also, it seems out of character for Cuoco to call Robbie’s performance as Harley Quinn “over the top,” since Cuoco once spoke with Yahoo Entertainment about playing Quinn, saying, “I’ve loved the swearing. I’ve loved the screaming. I’ve loved the aggressiveness. It’s totally insane and totally inappropriate — that’s why I love it.”

Seems to us that Cuoco enjoys the character for her over-the-top manner, which makes it unlikely that she would use such a descriptor to tear down another actress playing the same role. If you ask us, it appears that this outlet only wrote this article because both women are playing the same incredibly popular character. Tabloids love nothing more than pitting two working women against each other.

This is nothing new from Star, which always struggles to print the truth, especially about Margot Robbie. The outlet once claimed that the actress was causing trouble on the set of Birds of Prey. That simply was not true. Kaley Cuoco hasn’t been exempt from the tabloid’s shoddy reporting either.

This publication once reported that she was too focused on the last season of Big Bang Theory to pay her husband any attention, which was causing problems in her marriage to Karl Cook. Once again, this was absolutely not true.