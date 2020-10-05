WTF? Madonna Refused To Work With David Guetta Due To His Sun Sign

There would be probably no one who is fond of pop music and don’t know who Madonna is. Referred to as ‘Queen of pop’, the singer is well known for her hits like Burning Up, Live To Tell, Hung Up and many more.

The 62-year-old singer is back in the news again but this time it’s due to David Guetta’s surprising revelation about her.

The Titanium hitmaker did a remix for the ‘Queen of pop’ several years ago and was supposed to collaborate with her for an album. It was her, who wanted David to make music for her but then there was one thing which spoilt the party.

Recently, David Guetta graced McFly and Carlito’s YouTube show. There he confessed that his Scorpio sun sign bothered Madonna.

David Guetta said, “I did a remix for Madonna a long time ago and I won a Grammy for the remix. She calls me afterwards … she tells me that she loves this remix and she suggests that I produce her next album.

I arrive for lunch. We talk about everything, the music, what she wants to do with the album.”

“Super nice. It’s just her and me. Very relaxed, very cool. We have lunch. It’s happening. very good and you wonder when we start working together. She asks me for my astrological sign.

I answer her Scorpio. Suddenly, she makes a face and she says to me, ‘I’m sorry, we’re not going to be able to work together. It was a pleasure to know you. Goodbye,’” he added.

Moving on, David recently revealed of having enough music for an upcoming decade. “There’s nothing, zero clubbing here.

I don’t even leave my house because I see billboards of my club nights from last year; so I stayed at home and made music. But I see some positives, I’ve never been so creative, I’m doing track after track. Now I have enough new music for the next 10 years,” he had said.