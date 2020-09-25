Machine Gun Kelly just confessed he ‘will be tying the knot’ to Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly is flying high in love with his ladylove Megan Fox and the two seem to be planning to settle down very soon!

The singer, who previously met Megan’s kids, is already talking about taking the plunge in the relationship and we might see the couple walk down the aisle sooner than we think.

Kelly revealed his marriage plans as he recently sat down for an interview with Howard Stern, giving his fans a huge reason to jump in joy.

Gushing over Megan, he said, “I didn’t know what [true love] was until me and her made eye contact. That’s when I was like, ‘Whoa.'”

“After I made the big chunk of the album [Tickets to My Downfall] I did fall in love for the first time,” Kelly added. “That was my first experience with being open to love and stuff like that. I definitely wasn’t set up to believe that that’s something that could ever exist.”

Kelly then went on to reveal that he is open to tying the knot with Megan as he thinks they are ‘twin flames.’

The confession came when host Howard told the 30-year-old rapper that he is going to exchange vows with Megan with comedian Pete Davidson as his best man.

To everyone’s surprise Kelly did not hesittate to say that he is indeed open to get hitched to the Transformers actress.

He also added that he fell in love with her in the first sight.

“Yeah, for sure,” he quipped.

Earlier, Megan had also revealed how she thinks the two are more than just soulmates.

When she met Kelly, “I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame,” she said. “Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time.

So we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away.”