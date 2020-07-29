Machine Gun Kelly Says He Waited An ‘Eternity’ To Find Megan Fox, Check Out Their Bomb Pic Together!

Fans love their favourite celebrity couple’s PDA on social media. Now that Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have made it official, nothing is stopping them anymore. It was only last week, the Transformers actress opened up about her budding new relationship with the rapper.

After making their relationship public in an interview, the hot couple has made it Instagram official too. If you think Megan came across too much in love with Kelly in her interview, you will be astounded with his caption!

Machine Gun Kelly shared a monochrome pic with his stunning ladylove. In the caption, he wrote how important Megan Fox is for him. The Bad Things singer captioned the pic, “waited for eternity to find you again.

In the comments section, fans can’t get enough of the couple. One person commented, “THE POWER THIS HOLDS”. Another person wrote, “YESSSS MY FAV COUPLE EVER

A fan wished them happiness in life and posted, “you deserve all the happiness in the world

This photo reminds us of their lusty and sensuous chemistry in Blood Valentine.

Meanwhile, it was in May this year when Megan and Brian August Green split up after ten years of their marriage. The news for confirmed by the latter on his podcast. However, he cleared the air that his ex-wife cheated on him with the rapper. Green also mentioned that he and Fox ended on a good note and will continue to remain friends.