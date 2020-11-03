A few days ago Lori Loughlin began her sentence in California prison on Saturday after pleading guilty in college admissions scandal, now, her daughters are reportedly having a hard time coping. As reported by E! News, the Full House star’s daughters have been feeling “distraught” after bidding farewell to their mother just before the holiday season.

“The girls were there saying their goodbyes before Lori headed off,” a source told E!. “It was a big moment for their family and everyone was very upset. Although the girls knew it was coming and have had time to prepare, it’s still devastating to see their mom go. “Both Olivia and Bella are very distraught over it.

They are grateful it is for only two months but are anxious knowing they will have a very different and hard holiday season this year,” the source added.

“Lori was upset but is putting on a brave face for the family. She’s trying to be strong. She’s ready to get in and out and close the door on this chapter,” the insider concluded.

For the unversed, the 56-year-old Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, admitted in May to paying USD 500,000 to Rick Singer and Key Worldwide Foundation to falsely designate her daughters Olivia Jade Giannulli, 20, and Isabella Rose Giannulli, 21, as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team.

Neither girl was a rower. The couple went as far as to pose the students on rowing machines for their admissions application. Giannulli, 57, was sentenced to five months in prison, 250 hours of community service and a fine of USD 250,000.