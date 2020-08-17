Why You Should Pay Attention To Lola Consuelos, Kelly Ripa’s Daughter

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa’s daughter, Lola Consuelos, is quickly making a name for herself. The 19-year-old rising star is starting to make herself known in a way that has nothing to do with her famous parents. There’s a lot to know about Lola.

Who Is Lola Consuelos And What’s She Up To?

Lola was born on June 16, 2001 and is the second child of Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa. She has both an older and younger brother, Joaquin and Michael. She is about to start her sophomore year at New York University, where she is majoring in music.

Despite the fact that she’s attending university close to home, her mother is adamant that even if her daughter is homesick, she’s not allowed to give in and come home.

“College is where you start establishing yourself as an independent person, so when you send your kid away to college, if your kid stays local…if she feels homesick, I have to say to her, ‘You can’t come home. You have to work it out,’” Ripa said during an interview with On Air with Ryan Seacrest last year when her daughter first headed off to college.

“I treat it [like long-distance]. I did the same thing for my son…My main concern was, ‘I don’t know if you should be this close to home because I don’t want you using home like it’s your home. I want this to be your experience.’” Despite her parents’ best efforts to give their daughter a chance to get out on her own, however, current events have led to Lola coming home a lot sooner than was expected.

Quarantining With The Ripa-Consuelos Family

With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic spreading in the US, Lola and her family have had to quarantine together, much like all the other families with college students all over the country have had to do. Even though she’s back in close proximity with her family,

Lola doesn’t seem to be all that bothered by it. During an at-home episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, via People, Lola made an appearance alongside her mother to give the audience an update on how quarantining as a family was going.

The teen admitted that social distancing with her parents and brothers was “honestly not as bad as I thought.” During quarantine, Lola has had a lot to occupy her time, so at least she’s not bored. She said she’d spent a lot of time working online for her college classes and during her down time, she participated in two very popular Gen Z pastimes: Netflix and TikTok.

In fact, the teen admitted that she was “hooked” on TikTok. “I wasn’t on TikTok, and then everyone started to go on TikTok, so now I’m on it, and now I can’t get off of it,” Lola confessed.

Lola’s Instagram Advice For Kelly Ripa

Lola is so social media savvy, she’s even giving advice to her mom these days. In a recent interview in People’s inaugural Family Issue, the teen even offered Ripa some constructive criticism on how the Live With Ryan And Kelly host handled “haters.”

Lola said, “Something my mom posts on social media that I would never is the comments back to the haters.” Ripa countered, “But that’s why the people follow me.” Lola replied, “I understand. But I just don’t even think you should give them the time of day. I mean these people are sitting at home wishing they were you,” later adding, “Irrelevant people should stay out of our lives.”

In response, her mom gave in, admitting, “Alright, you’re always wiser than I am.” The college sophomore went on to mock Ripa for posting “belfies,” which is slang for a “butt selfie.” Those Lola deemed “ridiculous.” As for the “thirst traps” Ripa posts of Mark Consuelos, those Lola simply tries to forget exist.

After being reminded by her mother, Lola retorted, “That’s disgusting. I block that out of my mind. I forgot that you even did that.” That’s not the only time Lola’s been embarrassed by her parents.

Lola’s Life In The Spotlight

Over the years, Kelly Ripa has shared dozens of stories about her children on Live With Ryan And Kelly. Specifically, Ripa has discussed many of Lola’s big life experiences, including the teen learning how to drive as well as her high school graduation, on air. Ripa and Mark Consuelos even talked about Lola accidentally walking in on them at an inopportune moment on her 18th birthday.

“She shuts the door and you hear, ‘You just ruined my birthday! And my life! And I used to see in color, and now everything is gray,’” Ripa recalled. The incident was then recounted at breakfast, with Lola’s brothers adding their own stories of catching their parents in the act.

Typical Middle Child Troublemaker

Lola is quite the sneaky character as well. Like the typical middle child, she often gets up to mischief behind her parents’ backs, but it’s never anything too serious. During the premiere episode of Jerry O’Connell’s Jerry O Show, Ripa revealed that Lola’s prom dress, a gorgeous emerald colored gown that fit the teen’s figure like a glove, had been secretly altered behind the talk show host’s back.

“That’s the prom dress that we had made and then she had altered behind our back,” Ripa told O’Connell. “So that’s why the girls are fully on display.” Obviously Ripa wasn’t too upset about the last minute alterations, since she shared the photos of her daughter in the dress posing with her boyfriend, as well as a photo of herself with the teen.

Lola’s Sweet Love Life

Lola and her boyfriend, Tarek Fahmy, have been going strong for a while. Though the teen’s Instagram account has recently gone dark, Lola Consuelos had previously posted photos of her boyfriend often. She dedicated a post to Fahmy in honor of his 20th birthday, writing, via People, “Happy birthday to my bestest friend in the whole entire world. 20!!!!! My whole heart.

No one compares to you! You make me so so proud everyday. I love you more,” Lola wrote, followed by three heart emojis. Fahmy also travelled internationally with the family, going on a trip to Egypt last December with them. Lola posted several photos of the desert, camels, and pyramids.

The Next Big Singer?

Lola Consuelos has shown that she has considerable talent of her own which has nothing to do with her actress mother or Riverdale actor father.

As we mentioned earlier, the aspiring singer is studying music at NYU and before it went dark, her Instagram boasted a few videos of the teen performing covers of songs like Amy Winehouse’s “Back to Black,” “Tyler Durden” by Madison Beer, and “Jealous” by Labrinth. It’s a shame the videos are no longer available. She’s clearly got a bright future ahead of her.

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree when it comes to Lola Consuelos. With two talented, beautiful people like Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos for parents, how could Lola not be similarly blessed? Hopefully she’s able to avoid the tabloid trap, which unfortunately her parents, particularly her mother, have found themselves in from time to time through no fault of their own.

That likely won’t happen, since the tabloids are known for being as ruthless as they are filled with lies, but at least Lola will always have her family to lean on for support.

