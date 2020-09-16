Lisa Kudrow REACTS To Jennifer Aniston’s Pal Ellen DeGeneres Hosting FRIENDS’ Reunion

It was earlier this year when the news of Ellen DeGeneres to play a ‘major’ role in the very much awaited FRIENDS reunion. Lisa Kudrow aka Phoebe Buffay from the sitcom, has given a fresh update regarding the same.

The thing is, back in February this year, everything was pretty much normal for the whole world as Ellen. But now, the world is fighting pandemic, and Ellen is tackling way too many controversies coming her way.

So, is she still a big part of the reunion? That’s what Lisa has opened up about in her latest interview. She also talks about her group text-chain having Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, and what is the current topic of discussion on it.

Lisa Kudrow was interviewed by Andy Cohen on Radio Andy’s Andy Cohen Live on Monday. She reveals most of the texts on the group chain are “checking in and how are you and stuff like that.” She also adds, “Oh, the reunion and let’s talk about this and can we jump on a call and, and stuff like that.”

On being frequently asked about what the reunion will all be about, Lisa turned into Phoebe and said, “Well, I think we’re going to sit around like a really nice restaurant and have you host and start screaming at each other… No, that’s not, I don’t know. I can’t say.” Classic Phoebe!

Andy Cohen also asked about Ellen DeGeneres still being the host, “Is there a host for that? Is Ellen — did I hear that Ellen DeGeneres was hosting the reunion?” To which Lisa Kudrow replied, “Um, you may, I don’t know. I don’t know that that’s been decided.”

Back in February, New York Post had reported, “A FRIENDS reunion special is set to air in a matter of months — and could include a major role for Ellen DeGeneres.”