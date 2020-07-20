Lili Reinhart Uploads A Picture In A Swimsuit & Fans Go CRAZY Asking If The Riverdale Actress Is Pregnant

Lili Reinhart rose to fame with Netflix’s teen show, Riverdale. The show instantly became a hit and the cast enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Reinhart plays the character of Betty Cooper and is really popular among the show fans.

Lili just shared a lovely picture on Instagram wearing a swimsuit and we are totally in awe of her. The Hustlers actress captioned the picture, “My daughter @elsie took this.”

Meanwhile, fans on the picture are going berserk asking if Lili Reinhart is pregnant. There were some sensible ones who defended the actress. A user commented, “Respect her and don’t be rude. She is not pregnant. She is perfect and she shows the way she is without photoshop which is beautiful”. Another user commented, “Guys stop asking if she’s pregnant that’s kinda rude”.

Another user commented, “Stop asking if she is pregnant and if she is it isn’t any of your business this is why she doesn’t post that much is her life and her privacy which she doesn’t have to explain by the way girl u look gorgeous 😍🥰”

Well, Lili Reinhart is definitely not pregnant, that’s one thing. And the Hustlers actress has always been very vocal about her insecurities regarding her body.

Social media is both a blessing and a disguise and she has always been against social media bullying and passing judgements on someone’s body. We should respect all shapes and sizes.